Samsung TV Plus now streaming on the web

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) As content streaming industry explodes globally, Samsung has quietly expanded its ad-supported streaming service TV Plus on the web.

The Samsung TV Plus service gives viewers access to nearly 140 streaming channels, like ABC News Live, PBS Kids, ION Plus, Vice and others in the US at the moment reports Protocol.

These channels can be accessed regardless of whether you own a Samsung device or not.

Samsung also added the ability to cast videos to devices supporting Google’s Chromecast to its mobile app this month.

The web version of TV Plus appears to have been soft-launched as the company is yet to make a public announcement.

Samsung in March brought TV Plus to India. It offers consumers of Samsung Smart televisions free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set top box.

To access the service, all that the consumers will need is a Samsung Smart TV (2017 model onwards) and an internet connection.

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Globally, Samsung TV Plus offers Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone user’s access to 800+ channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, and much more.

The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

–IANS

na/