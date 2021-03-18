ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung unveils 3 'Galaxy A' phones, A52, A72 in India soon

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Expanding its successful Galaxy A series, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, saying that the devices will enable people to experience awesome technology at a price that suits their needs.

The new Galaxy A Series with Super AMOLED display will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colours globally, and Galaxy A52 and A72 will arrive in India soon.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price,” he added.

The devices have a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. The users can turn their favorite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap tool.

While A52 has 4,500mAh battery, A72 sports 5,000mAh battery with long-lasting capacity.

The Galaxy A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB.

“Also, the redesigned One UI 314 helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information,” the company said.

The Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 will support software upgrades for three generations, and regular security updates for a minimum of four years.

“Now with 120Hz refresh rates on the Galaxy A52 5G, and 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, the scrolling experience is even smoother,” Samsung said.

The display is also ‘Eye Care’ certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’.

The devices are water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating.

–IANS

na/

