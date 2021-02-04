ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung unveils 'Level U2' headphone in India

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday unveiled a new neckband-style headphone — Level U2 — in India at Rs 1,999.

Samsung Level U2 is a hybrid canal headphone with IPX2 waterproof rating and includes a USB Type-C port for charging.

“Samsung Level U2 features a stylish and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit,” the company said in a statement.

“With its ergonomic ear tips, you can enjoy listening to more, for longer with the Samsung Level U2. Snug around your neck and easy on the ears, Samsung Level U2 is the ultimate in comfort, whether you’re home or out for a run,” it added.

The new earphone provides 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge, the company claimed.

The device supports SBC, AAC and scalable codec and weighs 41.5 grams.

Samsung Level U2 comes in two colours — black and blue — and is exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung.com.

Last month, the company launched its new budget smartphone ‘Galaxy M02s’ under its widely popular Galaxy M Series that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM.

