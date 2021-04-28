Samsung unveils new laptops under Galaxy Book Pro series

Adv.

Seoul, April 28 (IANS) Aiming to boost its laptop users, Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two new laptops, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, under its Galaxy Book Pro series, which is designed around the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users.

Both the laptops under the Galaxy Book Pro series will be available in two variants — 13-inch and 15-inch — and are Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with Super AMOLED displays.

“The new Galaxy Book Pro series offers true mobile computing for the connected world, enabling ultra-light, yet mighty portability, boundless connectivity and a window into your wider Galaxy ecosystem,” TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Galaxy Book Pro series is verified to the Intel Evo platform, signifying an industry-leading balance of power, immersive graphics, always-on connectivity, and long-lasting battery life.

According to Gregory M. Bryant, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, the new Galaxy Books are the thinnest 13-inch and 15-inch Intel Evo designs ever and delivers on the Evo promises of responsiveness, instant wake and long battery life.

Both the laptops also offer custom Bluetooth enablement and industry-leading connectivity including 5G and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.

With Studio mode, users can enjoy video call environments that help them look as they prefer regardless of your setting.

Quick Share for the Galaxy Book Pro series allows you to share content between your Galaxy devices or with classmates and coworkers in just a few clicks.

Simply drag and drop multiple files and content between your Galaxy Book and your Galaxy smartphone with near-instant transfer.

The South Korean tech giant hasn’t yet revealed the pricing or availability of the Galaxy Book Pro series.

However, Galaxy Book Pro will be available in mystic blue, mystic silver and mystic pink gold while Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in mystic vavy, mystic silver and mystic bronze colour options.

