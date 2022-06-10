Samsung unveils new smart monitor 'M8' in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Samsung on Friday unveiled its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series — M8 — with an upgraded and stylish design for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 59,999, the company said that it is designed for modern-day users who need a product that offers both functionality and entertainment at the same time. M8 will be available in new colours such as sunset pink and spring Green from June 15 on online and online channels.

“With Smart Monitor M8 we aspire to create a product that matches the evolved lifestyle and design taste of Gen Z and millennial consumers as they constantly look for a one-stop solution to work, learn and play,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to complement and enhance all living spaces. Built-in with consumers’ favourite content, productivity and video call apps, we are confident that it will be a joy to use every time,” Sethi added.

The smart monitor allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV. It allows users to browse the web, edit documents and work on projects, all without the need for a separate PC.

With the new Workmode, you can also remotely access another PC, use Microsoft 365 programmes and even connect to Samsung mobile devices with Samsung DeX for seamless working.

