Samsung unveils open source-based software development kit for CXL memory

Seoul, Oct 8 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has unveiled an open source-based software development kit to expand the Compute Express Link (CXL) memory ecosystem.

CXL is an open industry-standard interconnect based on the PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 interface that enables high-speed, low latency communication between the host processor and devices, such as accelerators, memory buffers and smart input/output devices.

Unlike conventional DDR-based memory, which has limited memory channels, CXL-based DRAM module can expand its memory capacity to the terabyte level while reducing system latency. In May, Samsung unveiled the industry’s first Double Data Rate 5 (DDR5) DRAM memory module that supports the advanced CXL interface, reports Yonhap news agency.

To expand the CXL ecosystem, Samsung said it has developed the Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK), which allows programmers to easily test and adjust system settings when developing software.

Samsung said it plans to verify SMDK in various applicable environments, including cloud and artificial intelligence, with major clients and make the kit available to all developers by the first half of 2022.

–IANS

