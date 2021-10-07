Samsung unveils programs for its online developer conference

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Oct 7 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled programs of its technology conference later this month as the South Korean tech giant prepares to introduce its latest solutions to boost consumer experience.

Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) will take place online on October 26. The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 concerns.

The SDC, which started in 2013, is an annual event that brings thousands of developers, content creators and designers to discuss future technologies. Samsung has been also unveiling its upcoming technology visions at the event.

For this year, Koh Dong-jin, chief of Samsung’s IT & Mobile Communications division, will deliver a keynote speech to explain the company’s latest innovations in software, platforms and services.

This year’s highlight sessions will be comprised of 11 topics, including Bixby, SmartThings, One UI 4 and Tizen TV ecosystem.

There will be also programs like “Tech Talk”, in which Samsung experts introduce the latest trends in technology and “Code Lab”, where developers can participate in coding through online connections, reports Yonhap news agency.

The SDC has been usually held near Silicon Valley, California, where major IT companies are located, between October and November.

The conference focused on mobile technologies in the early days, but in recent years, it also presented new solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

In the 2019 SDC, some 5,000 people participated and exchanged their ideas on various technologies and services that can improve user experience.

Meanwhile, Samsung said it will hold an online AI Forum between November 1 and 2 that would bring world-renowned academics and industry experts on artificial intelligence.

–IANS

wh/ksk/