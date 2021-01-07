World Technology

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Jan 7 (IANS) Samsung has unveiled solar-charging eco-friendly remotes made of recycled plastic for its latest lineup of smart TVs.

The Eco Remote Control looks like any of Samsung’s TV clickers from recent years. But flip it around and a long panel of solar cells that can charge the internal battery, reports The Verge.

The remote has an energy-efficient circuit design that doesn’t require to change the batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung says each remote lasts two years and is made with 28 per cent recycled plastic (around 31g). It will also reduce tons of plastic waste per year and further its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Apart from the solar-powered remotes, Samsung is also reducing the amount of ink it uses on the sides of its TV boxes and says those boxes can be repurposed into other household items like a cat house or toys for kids.

In addition, Samsung has unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including a new Neo QLED TV using mini LED technology, as the South Korean tech giant looks to defend its status as the world’s leading TV vendor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV made its debut at the First Look event ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, along with new models of Micro LED and Lifestyle TVs.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBTS most streamed Korean artiste, global group in 2020: Spotify
Next article8K TV shipments may surpass 1mn units this year
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs 1

Roku buys short-form video app Quibi’s library of content

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Streaming media player Roku has acquired defunct short-form video service service Quibis library of content, for an undisclosed sum.The...
Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs 2

SpaceX Dragon set to bring more key science back to Earth

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs 3

Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags seen as free gift with S21 Ultra

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs 4

Amazon discontinues Pantry as it focuses on grocery delivery

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs 5

Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March

Samsung unveils solar-charging eco remotes for TVs 6

LG to feature virtual human as speaker during CES 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020