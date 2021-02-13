ADVERTISEMENT
Sansui introduces new range of Android TVs in India

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Japanese consumer electric brand Sansui has launched its new Android TV range at a starting price of Rs 16,590 in the Indian market.

The new range comprises of 55-inch UHD TV, 50-inch UHD TV, 43-inch UHD TV, 43-inch FHD TV, 40-inch FHD TV and 32-inch HD TV.

“We have aggressive plans to make India a manufacturing hub for Sansui brand products and would export to other geographies, including the neighbouring South East Asian markets. Our Sansui range of products are available online across leading e-commerce platforms and at all leading retail stores in the country,” Shashin Devsare — Executive Director, Jaina Group (Sansui India), said in a statement.

According to the company, the latest Android TVs are power-packed with 4K Ultra HD display combined with Wide Colour Gamut and HDR10 crystal-clear display so that you never have to compromise on the colour quality.

The new lineup comes With bezel-less design and wide viewing angle as well as features built-in Chromecast to stream content straight from smartphone to TV.

