Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai congratulate Jeff Bezos on new role

San Francisco, Feb 3 (IANS) With Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announcing his decision to step down from his role as CEO of the company, industry CEO and competitors congratulated him on the new responsibilities he will shoulder.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Bezos after he announced the decision on Tuesday to move away from its day-to-day operations and become the executive chairman of Amazon’s board.

Andy Jassy, head of Amazon Web Services (AWS), will to succeed him as Amazon’s CEO in the transition set for the third quarter of this year.

“Congrats @JeffBezos, best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role,” Pichai said in a tweet.

Nadella said that Jassy’s new role is “well-deserved.”

“Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished,” the Microsoft CEO said in a tweet.

Microsoft is a competitor of AWS in the cloud computing business.

In a letter to employees Bezos said that Jassy is an “outstanding leader.”

“In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives,” Bezos said on his transition.

Amazon logged its largest quarter by revenue of all time at $125.56 billion, as online shopping broke all records in the holiday quarter (October-December period) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

–IANS

gb/in