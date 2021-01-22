World Technology

Seagate beats market expectations with fiscal Q2 results

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 22 (IANS) US data storage company Seagate Technology surpassed market expectation as the company posted revenue of $2.62 billion for its fiscal second quarter ended January 1, 2021.

Seagate was expected to report revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, according to a report in ZDNet on Thursday.

“Seagate delivered strong, double-digit revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth in the December quarter supported by broad-based improvement across nearly every served market and geography, and we had solid customer demand for our mass capacity products,” Seagate CEO Dave Mosley said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also achieved our technology milestone by shipping 20-terabyte HAMR drives in calendar 2020.”

The company generated $473 million in cash flow from operations and $314 million in free cash flow during the fiscal second quarter 2021.

During the fiscal second quarter 2021, the company paid cash dividends of $167 million and repurchased 18 million ordinary shares for $1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the company raised $1 billion of debt and ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents totalling $1.8 billion.

Seagate expects to post revenue of $2.65 billion (plus or minus $200 million) in its fiscal third quarter in 2021.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

gb/tsb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle-Australia tussle over new media code deepens
Next articleValuing friendships can keep you healthy: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 24 (IANS) Apple is planning to release the iOS 15 operating system in June and now a new report has revealed...

Google Drive becomes a goldmine for pirated, explicit content

Improved eye tracking technology in VR systems

Vivo S7t to come with Dimensity 820 processor soon: Report

'Dynamite' by BTS hits 800 mn views on YouTube

Microsoft to integrate Teams across SAP solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021