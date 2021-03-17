ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Sennheiser launches in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market at Rs 29,990.

Powered by a refined version of Sennheiser’s 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, Sennheiser IE 300 is built to ensure a well-balanced sound signature and excellent sonic accuracy combined with a superior sound and a premium design.

“Sennheiser has been at the forefront of innovation and has evolved into developing some of the finest audio peripherals in the market right now. With an armour of high-end audio products, Sennheiser has paved the way to an audio revolution,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sennheiser’s new IE 300 features 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Germany, ensuring superior sound quality, with a well-balanced sound signature and excellent sonic accuracy.

With a frequency response of 6 Hz – 20 kHz, the IE 300 aims to deliver clear high frequencies with a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals.

According to the company, the IE 300 offers exceptional durability and comfort, with a design inspired by the world of professional audio. Its ergonomic features include individually adjustable flexible ear hooks, as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNokia to lay off 10K employees, plans investment in 5G, Cloud
Next articleDell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung unveils 3 'Galaxy A' phones, A52, A72 in India soon

New ASUS gaming notebooks to feature MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 chipset

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Taipei, March 17 (IANS) Chipmaker company MediaTek on Wednesday announced that its MT7921 Wi-Fi 6 chipset is powering ASUS Republic of Gamers' (ROG)...

Varun Sharma misses sitting on his mother's lap

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to share a birthday wish for his mother. At...

Salma Hayek's daughter inspired her to grow her veggies

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that her 13-year-old daughter Valentina inspired her to sign her latest...

Nick Jonas wants to play Bruce Springsteen in a film

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas is a big fan of rock star Bruce Springsteen, and has revealed that he dreams...

Pooja Bhatt: I couldn't sell 'Dushman' without a male actor

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) While we get to see multiple women-centric films and web projects nowadays, this was not the case when actress-filmmaker...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates