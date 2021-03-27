ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Sensory loss ups depression risk in women

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 27 (IANS) Women who suffer from vision, hearing or dual sensory loss are more than twice as likely to report depression and anxiety than men with similar issues, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, indicated that the prevalence of depression and anxiety was between 2 and 2.56 higher in women compared to men.

“Our study found that while sensory loss, particularly both vision and hearing loss, results in a higher number of the population reporting depression and anxiety, the association is particularly strong in women,” said lead author Shahina Pardhan from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

ADVERTISEMENT

“This highlights the importance of interventions to address vision and hearing loss, especially in women. Some sensory loss is preventable or treatable, and clearly these issues are taking their toll not just on physical health, but mental health too,” Pardhan added.

For the study, the research team looked at survey data from more than 23,000 adults, where participants had self-reported whether they had suffered depression or anxiety, and also whether they experienced vision, hearing, or dual (both vision and hearing) sensory impairment.

Women with dual sensory impairment were almost three and a half times more likely to report depression or anxiety than those who did not have any impairment, while men with dual sensory impairments were more than two and a half times more likely to experience depression and almost twice as likely to report anxiety than those with no impairment.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTencent reports 28% revenue growth in 2020
Next articleResolve your argument for better overall health: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates