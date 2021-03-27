ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Serum Institute's 2nd Covid vax likely to be launched in Sep

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine maker, is hopeful to launch Covovax by September this year, CEO Adar Poonawalla announced on Saturday.

“Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum Institute of India,” said Adar Poonawalla.

He further said that it has been tested against African and UK variants of Covid-19 and has an overall efficacy of 89 per cent. “Hope to launch by September 2021!” the CEO of world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine maker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Covovax is the protein-based Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, headquartered in the US.

In August 2020, the two companies announced an agreement under which Novavax had given SII the licence to manufacture and supply the vaccine in low- and middle-income countries.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aka/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMovie Review | Godzilla Vs Kong: Extravagant monster mayhem
Next articleTencent reports 28% revenue growth in 2020
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Akshay Kumar posts Holi selfie with daughter

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Akshay had posted a cautionary tweet to fans planning to play Holi amid the ongoing pandemic
Read more
News

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Set up Covid vax centres like polling booths

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Monday suggested that there should be Covid vaccination centres in every area
Read more
Sports

Wrestler Anshu Malik recovers from injury, eyes Olympic berth

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Promising freestyle wrestler Anshu Malik has fully recovered from a back injury she sustained in the first...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Arjun Mathur: Actors like me finding acceptance on OTT platforms

Shekhar Kapur has solution for Suez Canal stranded ship issue

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
The filmmaker on Monday tweeted that if the technology can be implemented properly, such incidents will not affect world trade.

‘Qurbaan Hua’ star Rajveer Singh shares Holi memories

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rajveer Singh recalled how he used to celebrate the festival in his childhood days.

Akshay Kumar posts Holi selfie with daughter

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Akshay had posted a cautionary tweet to fans planning to play Holi amid the ongoing pandemic

Madhuri Dixit: Incredible experience stepping into shoes of producer

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday celebrated two years of release of her production venture, the Marathi digital film "15 August"

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Set up Covid vax centres like polling booths

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Monday suggested that there should be Covid vaccination centres in every area
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates