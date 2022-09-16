Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints new India biz head

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Siemens Digital Industries Software on Friday announced it has appointment Mathew Thomas as Country Manager and Managing Director for its India operations.

Thomas succeeds Suprakash Chaudhuri with immediately effect, the company said in a statement.

“His strong experience in business will help Siemens continue to develop solid relationships with our customers in the region, assist them in making the switch to a software-driven manufacturing strategy and open up fresh prospects for the market,” said Bas Kuper, SVP and MD Asia Pacific, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Thomas earlier served as head of sales for software and hardware business for four years.

“I look forward to helping strengthen our client and ecosystem relationships in India that support our growth ambitions in this region,” he said.

Prior to joining Siemens Digital Industries Software, Mathew worked at Ernst & Young (EY) where he was part of the digital and technology advisory leadership team and helped grow the technology Business in the country.

He has also worked with companies like SAP, Oracle, Wipro, Tata and Godrej.

–IANS

na/