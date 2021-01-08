World Technology

Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it

By IANS
Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Encrypted messaging app Signal saw a significant surge in new users signing up for its platform after the worlds richest person on planet, Elon Musk, tweeted to his 41.5 million followers to use Signal and apparently shun WhatsApp.

Musk tweeted a meme late on Thursday, criticising Facebook for its inability to stop Capitol chaos going viral.

The tweet posted an image of a series of ever-larger dominos, juxtaposed the start of Facebook on the Harvard University campus, all the way into becoming a platform that helped facilitate the attack on Capitol Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is called the domino effect,” Musk said in a tweet.

A vocal critic of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, he added: “Use Signal”.

Signal then saw a flood of new users attempting to sign in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there,” Signal tweeted.

“Everyone should be able to register without delay again. Thanks to all of the carriers who flipped the right switches so that people can keep switching,” it further said.

Last year, taking a dig at WhatsApp over repeated users’ privacy violation amid security vulnerabilities, Musk took to Twitter with a meme, showing various ‘mechanical arm’ emojis representing Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and WhatsApp respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk posted the image with the caption: “New emoji! Last one comes with free phone hack.” The “last one” happened to be the WhatsApp version of the robotic arm emoji.

Creating history, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, who had once decided to sell off Tesla owing to poor results, became the richest person on the planet on Thursday, going past Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos on Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHyundai Motors shares up 20% after potential Apple EV deal
Next articleNASA selects 4 small missions to unlock universe’s secrets

Related Articles

Technology

Amazon discontinues Pantry as it focuses on grocery delivery

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Ecommerce giant Amazon has announced to discontinue its Pantry (originally known as Prime Pantry) service, as it strengthens its...
Read more
News

Maara: Visually striking but flawed (IANS Review; Rating: * * and 1/2)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Maara (on Amazon Prime); Cast: R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Sshivada, Abhirami, MS Bhaskar; Direction: Dhilip Kumar; Rating: * * and 1/2 (two and a...
Read more
News

Arshad Warsi talks about actors getting stereotyped

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Arshad Warsi feels it is easy to get stereotyped as an actor, and very difficult to break away from it. The actor says he...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 2

Roku buys short-form video app Quibi’s library of content

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Streaming media player Roku has acquired defunct short-form video service service Quibis library of content, for an undisclosed sum.The...
Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 3

SpaceX Dragon set to bring more key science back to Earth

Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 4

Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags seen as free gift with S21 Ultra

Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 5

Amazon discontinues Pantry as it focuses on grocery delivery

Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 6

Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March

Signal sees surge in new users after Elon Musk vouches for it 7

LG to feature virtual human as speaker during CES 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020