Skylightz Gaming inaugural champs of BGMI India Series 2021

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Skylightz Gaming, an Indian esports organisation, on Monday emerged as the inaugural champions of the iQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Series 2021.

The winning team takes home the iQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Series 2021 trophy along with a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, followed by TSM and Team XO securing second and third positions and winning Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

The iQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India was conducted online keeping in mind the current Covid scenario.

“We are happy and proud to have curated a world-class tournament and we look forward to many more such events. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to iQOO for partnering with us and taking the initiative to grow esports in India,” Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division, said in a statement.

Godlneyooo was named the most valuable player of the tournament and received a prize money of Rs 1 lakh. SGXsaumrajiu received Rs 50,000 for The Lone Ranger award. He also received The Rampage Freak award winning another Rs 50,000 for it.

The Redeemer award was won by Godlzgodm, who received a prize money of Rs 50,000. The Godlike team won the Most Finishes By A Squad award and received a prize money of Rs 50,000.

The grand finale, which was spread across four days, witnessed the top 16 teams deliver their finest gameplay skills.

–IANS

