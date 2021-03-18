ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Snap acquires Fit Analytics to boost fashion, e-commerce biz

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has acquired Fit Analytics, a startup in the field of apparel and footwear technology. The acquisition will help Snap add a substantial e-commerce technology business into its portfolio.

Leading apparel brands and retailers across six continents, including North Face, Asos, Calvin Klein, Patagonia, Puma and more are using Fit Analytics’ platform to solve sizing at scale and deliver “meaningful bottom-line impact”.

“We are excited to announce that Fit Analytics will become part of Snap. This acquisition will strengthen Fit Analytics’ position as an industry leader in apparel and footwear technology. If you are a Fit Analytics partner, this is only the beginning,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main focus going forward will be to scale the Fit Analytics business and work with Snap to grow their shopping platform, leveraging its technology and expertise, the company added.

“Our teams will be jointly executing on next-gen shopping, fashion and style offerings,” Fit Analytics said.

The Fit Analytics sizing platform combines the world’s largest database of garment and fit information with hundreds of billions of dollars of purchasing records and consumer preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By applying the power of machine learning to this unique data set, we’ve created a range of innovative solutions that help you drive improvements throughout the apparel lifecycle from Manufacturing to Marketing,” it said.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle blocked 99M Covid-related fake ads in 2020
Next articleBMW unveils its 1st all-electric sedan i4, arriving this year
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates