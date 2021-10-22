Snapdeal lauds man who facilitated 64 registrations for Covid vax

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Even as India celebrates reaching a milestone of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses, Snapdeal co-founder and COO Rohit Bansal on Friday lauded a man who facilitated 64 registrations for the vaccine on the CoWin portal.

In a video shared on his Facebook and Twitter page, Bansal hailed Sonu Kumar as a “citizen celebrity”.

- Advertisement -

Bansal said that Kumar not only helped “just co-workers and family but complete strangers too. With patience, empathy and uncanny jugaad”.

He added that Kumar joined him “many moons ago” and completed his open school from a parking lot.

- Advertisement -

“Education has helped this wonderful man enable others to get India back on track. Bravo!”

The CoWin portal on Thursday mentioned that a total of 100 crore vaccine doses has been administered so far to the eligible population under the vaccination drive in India, nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme was started to protect the people against Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a cause of significant celebration and happiness,” Bansal said in the video.

He said that while people just help a few around them, Kumar “bridged the digital gap” for 64 people, who were finding it difficult to register themselves online on the vaccine portal.

Kumar said he doesn’t feel that he has contributed much towards the 100 crore vaccine dose count. “I have been able to help only 64 people, if I was able to help more I would have been happier.”

–IANS

rvt/vd