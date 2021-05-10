Snapdeal launches initiative to connect patients, plasma donors

Adv.

Gurugram, May 10 (IANS) E-commerce company Snapdeal on Monday launched a nationwide initiative to connect Covid-19 patients with potential plasma donors.

Snapdeal has created an easy to use platform called “Sanjeevani” that is accessible via its website and mobile app, the company said in a statement.

Patients and donors can register themselves with their mobile numbers/email ids and provide relevant information like blood group, location, age and donor recovery date. After registering, Snapdeal’s algorithm will look for relevant matches and connect patients with potential donors.

After a match is found, based on donors consent, their details will be sent to the potential recipient. Donors and recipients may also be provided information on the nearest plasma bank, the company said.

Sanjeevani was, initially, launched to help the employees of Snapdeal find possible donors. But now, Snapdeal has opened this platform for everyone. Sanjeevani will also help raise awareness on the importance of plasma donation and encourage recovered Covid-19 patients to donate.

To register on Sanjeevani, one can visit https://m.snapdeal.com/donate/Covidhelp

–IANS

rvt/vd