SonicWall alerts costumers of imminent ransomware attack

Adv.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Cybersecurity firm Sonic Wall on Friday sent alerts to its customers of an “imminent” ransomware campaign targeting its Secure Mobile Access (SMA) 100 series and Secure Remote Access (SRA) products running unpatched and end of life 8.x firmware.

The company has requested customers to take immediate action, including disconnecting them from the network since there are no temporary mitigation solutions in place.

“Earlier today, the network device company SonicWall have sent an urgent notice to its customers alerting of a ransomware campaign specifically targeting a specific model running an end-of-life (EOL) firmware,” Check Point Software Technologies’s Head of Customer Success and Regional Security Engineering Lead, India & SAARC, Prakash Bell, said about the development.

Adv.

“With no temporary mitigation solutions in place, they have requested all customers to take immediate action, including disconnecting them from the network immediately,” Bell added.

According to Bell, it is still unclear which Ransomware group is involved at the moment.

This is another classic example of where attackers have exploited a vulnerability in specific SonicWall’s devices and similar targeting has happened in the past with few other vendors as well.

Adv.

“This is yet another stark reminder that customers who haven’t updated their devices or are using an End-Of-Life product not receiving updates, continue to remain significantly exposed,” Bell said.

“This aligns with a recent trend of ransomware attacks and shows us again that the cybercrime actors behind these attacks are very agile, always looking for new tricks and techniques that will allow them to do their malicious deeds,” he added.

–IANS

Adv.

vc/vd