Sony announces PS5 beta programme ahead of 'major' system update

Tokyo, June 18 (IANS) As Sony is working on a major update for later this year, the company has announced that it is opening a beta programme for PS5 system software.

With this, the company is looking for users to try the upcoming features.

For now, signups are limited to PS5 owners in the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, Germany and France, Engadget reported.

Users will need to be over the age of 18 to take part. If they are selected, they will receive an email with info on how to download the beta firmware.

Users will also be automatically added to the pool of future potential beta participants, so they won’t have to register again.

Since this is a beta programme, there’s always the chance of running into bugs with the firmware. Users can restore your console to the release version before the end of the beta programme.

Sony will reveal more details about the features that beta testers will get to try in the coming weeks. It is hoped they include the M.2 SSD storage expansion slot switching on at last.

Although this is the first time Sony is running a public test of the PS5 system software, console firmware beta programmes aren’t exactly new.

The PS4 had one, and Microsoft has been running the Xbox Insider Programme for years.

–IANS

vc/vd