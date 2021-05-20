Sony expands E-mount lens lineup in India

Adv.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Sony India on Thursday unveiled the newest addition to its E-mount lens lineup with the introduction of the FE 14mm F1.8 GM — a compact, large-aperture, ultra-wide-angle lens.

Priced at Rs 162,990, the company said that it allows users to capture the world with new perspectives, especially when shooting landscapes, architecture, starry skies and interiors.

“The latest Sony lens from the G Master series, the FE 14mm F1.8 GM, offers extraordinary resolution, fast and quiet autofocus and is remarkably compact,” Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India, said in a statement.

“We are constantly innovating and working towards bringing technology that fulfills the needs of our customers so that they can realise their creative vision and deliver what they desire,” Srivastava added.

The new lens features a compact optical design, measuring just 83mm x 99.8mm and weighing just 460g (approx.), with advanced optical technology that delivers superb resolution and stunning contrast.

Users can render light point sources thanks to a maximum aperture of F1.8, making it possible to capture astrophotography or shoot in other low-light environments without having to use extremely slow shutter speeds.

When shooting in challenging lighting conditions, Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II technology maximises clarity by subduing flare and ghosting.

The new lens also features several advanced and versatile control options including, a focus hold button, a focus mode switch and a focus ring to ensure smooth, efficient operation in a wide range of shooting environments, the company said.

–IANS

