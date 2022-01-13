Sony India unveils new premium earbuds in India

- Advertisement -

Tech giant Sony India on Thursday launched a new premium truly wireless earbuds, WF-1000XM4, in India at Rs 19,990.

The earbuds come in silver and black colour options and will be available across online and offline platforms from January 16.

- Advertisement -

“The WF-1000XM4 earbuds take industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality to the next level,” the company said in a statement.

The new earbuds feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology. Developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V1 takes the noise cancellation performance of Sony’s acclaimed QN1e chip even higher.

- Advertisement -

It also features high-performance dual noise sensor microphones for excellent noise cancellation.

A newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20 per cent increase in magnet volume also improves the earbuds’ noise cancelling capabilities.

- Advertisement -

The Integrated Processor V1 enhances sound quality and reduces distortion, enables LDAC codec processing and DSEE Extreme.

On a full charge, the earbuds offer 8 hours of power, and the handy charging case provides further 16 hours to keep you going throughout the day, the company claimed.