Sony India unveils new smart TV at Rs 299,990

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Sony India on Friday unveiled a smart TV under the new BRAVIA XR A80J OLED series powered by the cognitive processor XR starting at Rs 299,990.

The new BRAVIA XR A80J OLED series is currently available in 164 cm (65-inch) and two additional screen sizes 195 cm (77-inch) and 139 cm (55-inch) will be launched soon.

The new TV is available across all Sony centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

“The new OLED series is powered by the cognitive processor XR which uses a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI, designed to think like a human brain,” said the company in a statement.

“In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new cognitive processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality,” it added.

The A80J pairs the 4K clarity with the brightness, colour and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). It features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so that one can enjoy cinematic thrills at home.

The XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimise blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high-speed scenes.

Under the XR Sound Position technology, the Acoustic Surface Audio+ ensures that sound comes directly from the centre of the screen with powerful actuators behind the TV vibrating to create acoustics that moves with the picture.

With XR Surround technology, offering the 3D Surround Upscaling, users can experience the cinematic thrills of the latest audio formats such as Dolby Atmos at home as well as enjoying vertical surround with content not compatible with Dolby Atmos.

The BRAVIA XR signal processing technology enables this TV to reproduce multi-dimensional sound for a truly immersive experience.

With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC in A80J, users will have the advantage in shooting, sports and high-performance games with the instant on-screen action.

The new lineup of televisions seamlessly integrates Google TV, allowing you to browse up to 7,00,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your streaming services.

