ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Sony launches new wireless speaker for Rs 19,990

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Sony on Monday launched its latest premium wireless speaker ‘SRS-RA3000’ at Rs 19,990 in the Indian market.

The product will be available across Sony retail stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and exclusively on the Amazon e-commerce portal in India from February 24 onwards.

“Unlike most speakers that spread sound horizontally, the new RA3000 speaker spreads background music both horizontally (wall-to-wall) and vertically (floor-to-ceiling) with immersive audio enhancement and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio content playback,” the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker provides immersive audio enhancement based on Sony’s unique algorithm, transforming 2-channel stereo tracks into ambient room-filling sound.

The RA3000 is compatible with Spotify connect for added convenience and flexibility. One can play Spotify directly through the speaker using the Spotify Connect app on your device for full remote control.

It is also compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, allowing users to control the music played on the speakers with just voice. The speaker can be grouped with multiple compatible devices for multi-room playback using the Google Home app or Amazon Alexa app.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, one can simply pair the speaker with a smartphone, laptop or tablet using Bluetooth technology.

–IANS

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePoor memory, impulsive personality: Traits of extremist mind
Next articleLow-quality diet during pregnancy linked to childhood obesity
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

SC on Amazon: Proceedings before NCLT not to culminate in sanction of scheme

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court has sought a response from Future Retail Limited in plea by Amazon Investment Holdings challenging...
Read more
Technology

Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest man

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again overtook Jeff Bezos to become the wealthiest person on the planet.According to...
Read more
Technology

IBM considering to sell its $1B Watson Health business: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 20 (IANS) IBM is mulling to sell its Watson Health business that is generating nearly $1 billion in annual revenue...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

SC on Amazon: Proceedings before NCLT not to culminate in sanction...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court has sought a response from Future Retail Limited in plea by Amazon Investment Holdings challenging...

Microsoft launches 'Surface Pro 7+' in India at Rs 83,999

Nikita, Shantanu join Delhi Police's Toolkit probe

Low-quality diet during pregnancy linked to childhood obesity

Poor memory, impulsive personality: Traits of extremist mind

Mi Bluetooth speaker, neckband launched in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021