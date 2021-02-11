ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Sony PlayStation Network suffers global outage

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Sonys PlayStation Network has experienced a global outage that lasted for more than an hour before coming back to normal.

Thousands of users reported the problem as they were unable to play popular games like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Rocket League.

“We are aware of the Playstation network error adventurers are currently experiencing, making them unable to log into Black Desert Console. We are looking into the matter and hope to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible,” Black Desert Console said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Multiple publishers, including Bethesda, Fortnite maker Epic Games, Rockstar, and Sega, posted tweets alerting players about the outage, reports The Verge.

“We are aware that PlayStation Network is experiencing issues and are monitoring the situation. #NWPS4 players may be impacted,” tweeted Neverwinter.

Another posted: “Hello Pilots! We’re aware that the PlayStation Network may not be available at this time. We appreciate your understanding as we tackle this unforeseen issue, and apologise for the inconvenience”.

Sony did not issue ay statement about what caused the outage the PlayStation Network status page showed that services have returned to normal.

–IANS

na/

