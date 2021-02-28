Sony PlayStation network suffers global outage

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Sony Playstation network has suffered a major outage globally as PS4 and PS5 players were experiencing issues with several games.

Sony’s PSN Status page reported on Saturday that “You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features” on platforms including the PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” read the support page.

Engadget reported that the outage may be affecting some games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Minecraft, while other games like Fortnite seem to be accessible.

“It appears that PSN is experiencing an outage/issues. More details can be found at the following links. We’re monitoring the issue on our end,” tweeted Klei, a video game studio based in Canada.

The Sony PlayStation Network outage began after Microsoft’s Xbox Live service suffered a global outage for five hours last week.

“We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue,” Microsoft Xbox tweeted on Friday.

The issue was later resolved and Xbox gamers were back on their consoles.

Meanwhile, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021 due to chip shortage, the media reported.

According to a Financial Times report, Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment has also stated that the PS5 supply will start picking up in the second half of this year.

–IANS

na/