Sony sold 4.5M PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020 as demand surges

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Sony on Wednesday revealed that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2020, as several fans were still waiting to buy the latest console since its launch in November.

The company’s gaming business overall performed much better than a year ago.

The revenue increased 40 per cent to ($8.4 billion), partly driven by PS5 sales and operating profit was up by 50 per cent to $763.3 million.

According to the Verge, the demand for the PlayStation 4 actually dropped year-on-year, with 1.4 million units shipped in the October-December quarter – a 77 percent decrease from the previous year.

In India, Sony said last month that as pre-order date for PlayStation 5 comes closer, potential customers should avoid visiting the retails stores and first connect with them if the devices are available.

The company announced earlier this month that it will launch PlayStation 5 in India on February 2. However, there was no fresh update after that.

“PS5 will be available for pre-order on various online and offline channels (until stock lasts at respective retailer) such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retailers taking pre-orders,” Sony India had said in a statement.

The PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will come for Rs 39,990.

The DualSense Wireless Controller will cost you Rs 5,990, the HD camera comes for Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is for Rs 8,590, the media remote is for Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station is for Rs 2,590.

The next-generation gaming console competes against the new Microsoft’s Xbox line up.

–IANS

na/