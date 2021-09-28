Sony tops smartphone image sensor market in H1: Report

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Sep 28 (IANS) The global smartphone image sensor market in H1 2021 clocked a total revenue of $7 billion and Sony dominated the market with a 42 per cent revenue share, slightly down from 44 per cent a year earlier, a new report revealed.

According to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, smartphone image sensor market managed to record a revenue growth of more than 10 per cent year-over-year in H1 2021.

“The image sensor vendors witnessed an accelerated momentum from smartphone OEMs, who actively adopted high-resolution CIS and low-pixel CIS products for multicamera applications, to secure inventory and cater to pent-up demand. Sony, Samsung and OmniVision supplied key high-resolution CIS products to leading smartphone OEMs in H1 2021,” Strategy Analytics’ Seniior Analyst Jeffrey Mathews said in a statement.

Sony Semiconductor took the top spot in the smartphone image sensor market with 42 per cent revenue share followed by Samsung System LSI and OmniVision Technologies in H1 2021.

The report estimates that the top three vendors took almost 80 percent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market in H1 2021.

“The introduction of new high-resolution and large format CIS products from the major vendors are expected to boost the revenue opportunities in the market. However, we note that the supply fluctuations of various high-pixel and low pixel CIS products continue to challenge the growth prospects of the smartphone image sensor market,” Strategy Analytics’ Vice President, Strategic Technologies Practice, Stephen Entwistle, added.

The image sensor market size is projected to reach $28.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated $18.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

