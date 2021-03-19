ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 VR controllers

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Sony has revealed new controllers for its next-gen VR system for PlayStation 5 consoles.

“The new VR controller enables players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way. There are several features, including key features from the DualSense controller, which match our vision for what next-generation VR games can be,” the company said in a statement.

Each VR controller (left and right) includes an adaptive trigger button that adds palpable tension when pressed, similar to what’s found in the DualSense controller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adaptive triggers will further help immersion – the L2 and R2 triggers are lifted straight from the DualSense controller.

Also, the controllers will be able to detect your fingers through touch sensitive areas where you place your thumb, index and middle fingers.

The controllers also include haptic feedback to provide extra sensory stimulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony said last month that its PlayStation 5 VR headset won’t launch in 2021, though it has announced its plans early to ensure VR developers know it has plans to support the medium and to encourage studios to create games for its platform.

These new controllers are being sent out to developers now.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNASA inks pact with SpaceX on space safety
Next articleAmazon announces 2nd edition of 'Smbhav Awards'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dharmendra reminds all to wear mask as Maharashtra records new high

Amazon announces 2nd edition of 'Smbhav Awards'

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Amazon India on Friday announced the 2nd edition of 'Amazon Smbhav Awards' to celebrate the spirit of businesses, innovators...

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 VR controllers

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Sony has revealed new controllers for its next-gen VR system for PlayStation 5 consoles."The new VR controller enables...

NASA inks pact with SpaceX on space safety

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Washington, March 19 (IANS) NASA and Elon Musk's private aerospace company SpaceX have signed a joint agreement to maintain and improve space safety.The...

Amazon gets Thursday night games in NFL media deal

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Marking the entry of Big Tech into Big Sports, Amazon has inked a decade-long deal with the National...

Clover Infotech names Kunal Nagarkatti as CEO

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) IT services company Clover Infotech on Friday announced the appointment of Kunal Nagarkatti as the Chief Executive Officer of...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates