Sony unveils X75 Android TV series in India

Adv.

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Sony India on Wednesday unveiled a new X75 Android TV series that comes with 4K Ultra HD LED display.

The new BRAVA X75 series is available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in two sizes — 50-inch and 43-inch — at Rs 72,990 and Rs 59,990, respectively.

The new X75 Android TV series comes with a powerful X1 4K processor that uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail, the company said in a statement.

Adv.

With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch is closer to 4K resolution, full of life-like colour and contrast, it added.

The X75 series supports the Live Colour feature, which offers a lifelike picture experience with natural colours with no smudging or dulling of the image. The feature expands colours to let users experience their favourite content with more vividness and liveliness.

The new lineup also features Sony’s Android TV that offers users easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform.

Adv.

This smart Android TV lets you enjoy movies and shows from apps and broadcast in an instant. It lets you connect your TV with popular smart devices like Google Home or Amazon Echo, which allow viewers to control the TV and stream content on it just by asking smart speakers.

The X75 series also offers an exceptional sound experience with Dolby Audio technology. It is also powered Open Baffle Speaker delivers impressive sound that’s well suited to movies, sport and music.

The television is designed to ensure highly efficient sound reproduction, delivering punchy bass without compromising detail and clarity.

Adv.

–IANS

vc/rs