South Korea's PM joins Clubhouse

Seoul, Feb 21 (IANS) Already a favourite among tech billionaires, the popularity of audio chat-based app Clubhouse appears to be only growing by the day as South Korea’s Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has also reportedly joined the platform.

His account was created in the middle of this month and was “nominated” by a person using the name of TJ Park.

The number of followers that the Prime Minister has garnered is around 500 and he is following around 200 accounts.

His Clubhouse bio read “That Yellow Jacket Guy,” appearing in a yellow civil defence uniform in cartoon form on his account profile, TechCrunch reported on Sunday.

The uniform is worn by politicians in the country in times of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clubhouse has garnered an estimated 8 million downloads since its launch in early 2020.

Those who have got access to the invitation-only audio conversation app can enter rooms on the platform to meet people, listen to music, discuss the latest episode of their favourite TV shows, or take part in other serious discussions depending on one’s interest.

After joining Clubhouse, the South Korean Prime Minister spoke in a room for more than an hour with fellow Democratic Party of Korea member Jung Cheong-rae.

In a Facebook post, he later said that “I heard this (app) is ‘hot’ these days so I tried it as a nighttime walk.”

–IANS

gb/kr

