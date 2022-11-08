scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Space Kidz India's satellite built by students and grandparents will fly in India's first private rocket

By Glamsham Bureau

<br>"We will be flying the student satellite in the Vikram-S rocket. The fee for carrying the satellite is under discussion with Skyroot Aerospace. The satellite was built by students and in some cases with their grandparents," founder-CEO Srimathy Kesan told IANS.

Designing a payload by kids along with their grandparents was the fun element that was introduced this time around. There were a couple of grandparents who had bought the kits and assembled the same, she said.

According to her, the satellite was developed in about 8-9 months and the 80 students were from Classes 6 to 12.

Kesan said there are 80 boards on the payload and about 10-15 experiments could be done.

On Tuesday, Skyroot Aerospace said it would fly its rocket Vikram-S with three payloads between November 12 and 16 from Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) rocket port in Sriharikota.

The Hyderabad-based rocket startup has named the mission "Prarambh" ("the beginning"), signifying a new era for the private space sector.

With this maiden mission, Skyroot Aerospace is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was recently opened up to facilitate private sector participation, the company said.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

–IANS<br>vj/vd

Previous article
$8 Twitter Blue service may not affect existing verified accounts
Next article
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer slams Shalin Bhanot for never supporting her
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nikki Tamboli

Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US