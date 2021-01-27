ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

SpaceX, Amazon spar over satellite Internet projects

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 27 (IANS) Amazon is among the companies disputing SpaceX’s request to bring some of its Starlink satellites to altitudes lower than originally planned.

This led SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to accuse Amazon of trying to “hamstring” Starlink Internet.

“It does not serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation,” Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon’s Project Kuiper has the aim of delivering fast, affordable broadband through a constellation of over 3,000 low Earth orbit satellites.

SpaceX’s Starlink project has similar goals as it plans to deliver high-speed Internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites.

While SpaceX has already put over 1,000 of its Starlink satellites in orbit and has even begun initial beta testing, Amazon is yet to launch any satellites.

ADVERTISEMENT

SpaceX is trying to persuade the US Federal Communications Commission officials that the company should be allowed to move some of its Starlink satellites to lower altitudes.

Amazon has argued that allowing SpaceX to do so would “hamstring” competition among satellite systems.

“The facts are simple. We designed the Kuiper System to avoid interference with Starlink, and now SpaceX wants to change the design of its system,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those changes not only create a more dangerous environment for collisions in space, but they also increase radio interference for customers.

“Despite what SpaceX posts on Twitter, it is SpaceX’s proposed changes that would hamstring competition among satellite systems. It is clearly in SpaceX’s interest to smother competition in the cradle if they can, but it is certainly not in the public’s interest,” the statement added.

–IANS

gb/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChina's 5G development to empower more industries in 2021
Next articleTaking illegal, explicit content on Drive 'very seriously': Google
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Tandav FIRs: Actors, makers may face arrest as SC declines protection

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Web series 'Tandav' actors, makers, including Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar likely face arrest after Supreme Court turned down their pleas for protection from arrest
Read more
News

Tandav FIRs: SC says freedom of speech not absolute

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tandav FIRs: The Supreme Court orally observed that freedom of speech is not absolute, dring its hearing on pleas seeking stay on FIRs
Read more
Technology

S. Korean retail investors' Tesla holdings top $10bn

IANS - 0
Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) South Korean retail investors' holdings of shares in electric vehicle leader Tesla Motors Inc soared nearly 32 per cent this...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Qualcomm launches 4th gen Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday introduced their 4th generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms during their Automotive Redefined: Technology Showcase...

Chloride-rich particles linked to visibility reduction over Delhi

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to depart asteroid Bennu on May 10

Young children determine emotion by what they hear: Study

TikTok lays off several workers in India after permanent ban (Lead)

OnePlus co-founder launches 'Nothing', 1st smart device soon

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021