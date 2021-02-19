ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Spending time in nature may help ease stressful feelings

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 19 (IANS) Pandemic got you down? A little nature could help. A team of researchers suggest that pandemic hasn’t decreased the power of nature to improve mental well-being.

The study indicates that the participants in general reported greater stress levels during the pandemic, individuals with a harmony-with-nature worldview were coping better regardless of whether they lived.

“Thinking about the natural world in an interconnected and harmonious way corresponds to improved psychological health, no matter where you are,” said researcher Brian W. Haas from the University of Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the study, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, the team used a survey in US and Japan to measure worldviews on nature as well as how much the pandemic impacted people’s lives, and their current psychological health.

The survey sought to gauge whether the participants had a worldview in harmony with nature — being in tune or connected with the natural world, or a worldview of mastery over nature — the belief that people have the ability to control the natural world.

They also reported on their stress levels and were asked if the Covid-19 pandemic has affected them personally or impacted their employment or finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly there’s great need for study as relates to the pandemic, not just now during Covid, but also of previous pandemics and for possible future pandemics,” said researcher Fumiko Hoeft from the University of Connecticut.

–IANS

vc/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFake 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan' website luring Indians
Next articleHow screen time impacts boys and girls differently
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Google celebrates NASA rover landing on Mars with virtual fireworks

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) As the NASA successfully landed its Perseverance rover in a deep crater near the planet Mars' equator called...
Read more
Technology

80% Indian corporate banks to leverage Cloud by 2024: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Nearly 80 per cent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads...
Read more
Technology

Uber tells employees to work from home till mid-September

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Ride-hailing major Uber has extended work-from-home policy for its employees till September 13, as California continues to show...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ launched in 'mystic navy' colour

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Samsung on Friday launched a new 'mystic navy' colour option for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab...

How screen time impacts boys and girls differently

Fake 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan' website luring Indians

Govt allows drone deployment to collect agri data

'Toolkit' case: Disha Ravi sent to jail for 3 days

Clubhouse lands on Google Play Store but you can't sign up

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021