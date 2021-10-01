Spotify brings polls, Q&A to all Anchor-hosted podcasts

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 1 (IANS) Streaming service Spotify has announced the polls and Q&A features that it has been testing will be available to all creators through Anchor, the podcast production service it also owns.

Though the tools are open to everyone, Spotify explains podcast producers and listeners will see them in 160 countries, reports Engadget.

- Advertisement -

On the listener side, questions will appear at the bottom of episode pages in the Spotify app on both Android and iOS.

From there, users will be able to respond directly in the app to any prompts related to the show. As you might expect, users will see on-going results of polls, but Q&A responses will only be seen by the show’s creator.

- Advertisement -

Producers and hosts will have the option of pinning certain responses below the question alongside the corresponding username in a stories-like format.

Spotify has been testing polls for a year and it added a Q&A option to the trial in January 2022.

- Advertisement -

At the time, the company said 90 per cent of users would see polls even though the number of shows on which they appeared was very limited.

–IANS

vc/ksk/