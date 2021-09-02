Spotify, Delta together to provide free in-flight music, podcasts

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 2 (IANS) Music streaming giant Spotify has announced a new partnership with Delta Air Lines to bring its music streaming service to the company’s in-flight seatback entertainment.

“Beginning today, we are taking off in a new partnership with Delta in which Spotify will take over the ‘audio’ section of Delta’s in-flight seatback entertainment,” the company said in a blogpost.

“This means passengers on Delta flights that are equipped with seatback entertainment globally can now enjoy their favourite audio content exclusively in-flight on Delta Studio,” it added.

There are currently more than 20 million flight-related user-generated playlists globally on Spotify and this new partnership is making it even easier for listeners to tap into their favourite audio content while flying.

This in-flight content is licensed directly by Delta and will be free for all passengers.

It includes specially curated versions of Spotify’s most popular playlists — in the form of mixtapes curated by Spotify’s editorial experts — along with 42 select podcast series to choose from.

Passengers will now be able to discover new music and podcasts during their journeys by accessing the “audio” section of Delta’s seatback in-flight entertainment system. The content will be updated regularly, the company said.

–IANS

vc/vd