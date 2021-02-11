ADVERTISEMENT
Spotify testing Apple Music-like live lyrics in US

By IANS
San Francisco, Feb 11 (IANS) Swedish music streaming platform Spotify is now testing Apple Music-like live lyrics feature in the US.

The company said that on-screen lyrics are among its most widely requested features, the whole point of this exercise is to measure the demand for lyrics in the company’s US user pool, reports Engadget.

“We can confirm we are currently testing our lyrics feature to a select number of users in the US. At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We do not have any further news to share at this time,” the report quoted the company’s spokesperson as saying.

Spotify’s live lyrics feature won’t show up for all Spotify users as the company is using A/B testing to determine the demand for live lyrics in the US.

The company did not confirm when or if a full rollout will commence to all users.

Spotify’s live lyrics option is powered by Musixmatch and has previously been launched in 26 markets around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India.

Apple added its Live Lyrics feature to Apple Music with iOS 13, and it is available for the majority of songs on Apple Music.

–IANS

wh/pgh

