Steve Jobs' biographer Isaacson now writing book on Musk

San Francisco, Aug 5 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that Walter Isaacson, biographer of late Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs, is writing a book about him.

In a tweet, He said that Isaacson has been shadowing him “for several days so far.”

“If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography,” tweeted Musk.

Musk further said that he “particularly liked” Isaacson’s biography of US founding father Benjamin Franklin, and one day, he will write his own autobiography.

In 2015, a biography titled ‘Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future came out that was written by American business columnist and author Ashlee Vance.

The Financial Times called Vance’s book “a riveting portrait of Silicon Valley’s most driven entrepreneur,” while The New York Times said the work occasionally veered “toward hagiography and the diction of news releases.”

Musk has not been very happy with other books written about him, including Tim Higgins’ ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century,’ which was published earlier this month, reports The Verge.

Isaacson is the President and CEO of the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan policy studies organisation based in Washington, D.C., the chair and CEO of CNN, and the editor of Time.

His book ‘Steve Jobs’ was released on October 24, 2011 by Simon & Schuster in the US, 19 days after Jobs’s death.

Although Jobs cooperated with the book, he asked for no control over its content other than the book’s cover and waived the right to read it before it was published.

Describing his writing, Issacson commented that he had striven to take a balanced view of his subject that did not sugarcoat Jobs’ flaws.

A film adaptation of the book was released on October 9, 2015.

–IANS

na/dpb