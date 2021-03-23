ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Strong coffee before exercise ups fat-burning in men: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Barcelona, March 23 (IANS) Caffeine — about 3 milligram per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee — ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the rate of fat-burning, suggests a new study.

The study, published in Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, also found that if the exercise is performed in the afternoon, the effects of the caffeine are more marked than in the morning.

“The results of our study showed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day,” said lead researcher Francisco Jose Amaro-Gahete from the University of Granada in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the study, the researchers aimed to determine whether caffeine — one of the most commonly-consumed ergogenic substances in the world to improve sports performance — actually does increase oxidation or “burning” of fat during exercise.

A group of men with a mean age of 32 participated in the research, completing an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. Subjects ingested 3 mg/kg of caffeine or a placebo at 8 am and 5 pm (each subject completed the tests in all four conditions in a random order).

The conditions prior to each exercise test (hours elapsed since last meal, physical exercise, or consumption of stimulant substances) were strictly standardized, and fat oxidation during exercise was calculated accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In summary, the findings of this study suggest that the combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the optimal scenario for people seeking to increase fat-burning during physical exercise.

–IANS

vc/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLG Electronics to step up 6G tech development
Next articleEating processed meat linked to dementia risk
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him 'Sudarshan', sets off talk of OTT debut

You can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in US: Elon Musk

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that people in the US can now buy a Tesla with...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch...

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday said it has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three...

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates