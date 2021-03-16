ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Study links skin rashes to Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 16 (IANS) A team of researchers has found that skin rashes were more common in adults who tested positive for Covid-19 than in those who tested negative.

The findings showed that among respondents of an online survey, 17 per cent of SARS-CoV-2-positive cases reported skin rashes as the first presentation, and 21 per cent as the only Covid-19 clinical sign.

“Cutaneous manifestations of Covid-19 are sometimes the first or even the only sign of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said researcher Mario Falchi from King’s College London in the UK.

“Recognition of such early signs and symptoms of Covid-19 may enable identification of cases missed when relying only on the core symptoms, allowing preventive measures to be put in place to minimise further spreading of the infection,” Falchi added.

According to the researchers, previous studies conducted in hospitals also reported that Covid-19 patients presented with unusual skin rashes.

For the study, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, the team analyzed information provided by 336,847 individuals in the community who used the Covid Symptom Study app.

Together with the British Association of Dermatologists, the study’s investigators compiled a catalogue of images of the most common skin manifestations of Covid-19 from 400 individuals.

–IANS

vc/in

