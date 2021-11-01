Sunny Leone becomes the first Indian actress to mint NFT

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone ventured into the NFT (non-fungible token) space after she made an announcement to enter the marketplace following in the footsteps of megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth.

And now, racing ahead, Sunny has gone on to mint her NFTs. Minting is a process through which digital art becomes a part of the Ethereum blockchain – a public ledger that is unchangeable and tamper-proof.

International celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan have previously ventured into NFT as crypto currency has become a global rage and Sunny’s minting has surely taken the Indian crypto enthusiasts by storm. The actress announced her first collectible on Twitter as she tweeted, “MEET the MISFTIZ ! This is misfitz HONEY! She loves the color pink…boys with tattoos…and then eats them for lunch. What the world has been waiting for!!! #SUNNYLEONENFT collectibles. Check them all out on http://Sunnyleonenft.com (sic.)”

The actress took the lead among Indian actors to secure their digital assets when she broke the news about her association with NFT, two months back. This made her the first Indian actress to roll out her own NFTs.

Talking about the collectible, an excited Sunny says, “This was a private sale and it sold out immediately. I am beyond excited about the hype behind my collection and the support from the community. In many ways, I am myself a misfit so there wasn’t anything that’s more appropriate than this collection.”

Talking about how she views crypto, the actress said, “I really believe crypto is the future of the world and NFTs give me an opportunity to express myself with art. Now we are beyond excited for the public sale to start in a few days.”

For her NFTs, Sunny has partnered with Mintdropz, as speaking on her association, she said, “With Mintdropz, we are creating new ways to connect with my audience and deliver varied experiences to engage with my audience that other platforms just can’t provide.”

–IANS

aa/kr