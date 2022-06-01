Survey reveals most men think they are naturally healthier than others

- Advertisement -

New York, June 1 (IANS) A majority of men believe they are naturally healthier than others as a new survey has found that a third (33 per cent) do not think they need annual health screenings.

Along with this, the survey also found that almost two-thirds (65 per cent) believe they are naturally healthier than others in general.

“It is statistically impossible for the majority of men to be healthier than the majority of men,” said researcher Thomas Kelley from Orlando Health Physician Associates in the US.

“Even if you think you are healthy and you are not experiencing any symptoms, there can be developing issues that often go unnoticed and can also be life-threatening if left unchecked. Some of those include rising blood pressure that can be a ticking time bomb for a heart attack or stroke, as well as colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly yet preventable cancers that exist,” Kelley added.

For the study, the team conducted an online survey from May 9-11, 2022 among 893 US adult men aged 18 and older.

The survey found that 38 per cent of men often get medical advice from social media, which can be extremely problematic if they are not referencing reputable medical sources.

Nearly two in five men (38 per cent) also admit that they tend to focus on their pet’s health more than their own, the survey said.

“It is much easier to go to the doctor once a year for a wellness check up and make certain that you are not developing diabetes, high blood pressure or a heart problem, than to find yourself in an intensive care unit needing heart bypass surgery because you did not look into those things,” Kelley said.

–IANS

vc/vd