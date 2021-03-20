Suspend Uber’s facial recognition checks in UK: Drivers’ union

ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 20 (IANS) A drivers union in the UK has called for Microsoft to suspend the use of its facial recognition technology by ride-hailing platform Uber after several drivers were misidentified and their licenses were revoked by Transport for London (TfL).

According to a report in TechCrunch, the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) has identified seven cases of “failed facial recognition and other identity checks” leading to drivers losing their jobs and licence revocation action by TfL.

The ADCU said that Uber rushed to implement a workforce electronic surveillance and identification system as part of a package of measures implemented to regain its license to operate in the UK.

Uber said that its ‘Real-Time ID Check’ is designed to protect the safety and security of everyone who uses the app by ensuring the correct driver or courier is using their account.

Uber launched the “Real Time ID Check” system in the UK in April 2020.

The company said it would “verify that driver accounts aren’t being used by anyone other than the licensed individuals who have undergone an Enhanced DBS check”.

Uber had said that drivers could “choose whether their selfie is verified by photo-comparison software or by our human reviewers”.

The ride-hailing platform Uber aid earlier this week that it will treat drivers in the UK as workers like its global workforce, that will give them benefits like minimum guaranteed pay, holiday pay, pension plans and others.

The move came after The UK Supreme Court ruled last month that Uber drivers should be treated as workers and not self-employed.

The company said that all drivers in the UK will be paid holiday time based on 12.07 per cent of their earnings, which will be paid out every two weeks.

Eligible drivers in the UK will automatically be enrolled into a pension plan with contributions from Uber. These contributions will represent approximately 3 per cent of a driver’s earnings.

–IANS

na/