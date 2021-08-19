T-Mobile confirms over 47 mn customers affected in data breach

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 19 (IANS) US telecommunications giant T-Mobile has admitted that nearly 47.8 million customers have been affected in a latest data breach.

T-Mobile, which has more than 100 million customers, said its preliminary analysis found that approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts’ information appears to be contained in the stolen files, as well as just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.

“Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” the company said.

It, however, admitted that some of the data accessed did include customers’ first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver’s license/ID information for a subset of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers.

“We have no indication that the data contained in the stolen files included any customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information,” it added.

Reports surfaced last week that hackers were selling the T-Mobile data for six Bitcoins ($270,000) on the Dark Web.

The sellers told Motherboard that they have obtained data related to over 100 million people which came from T-Mobile servers and includes Social Security numbers, names, addresses and driver license information

T-Mobile said that its was taking immediate steps to help protect all of the individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack.

T-Mobile has been the target of several data breaches in the last few years.

–IANS

na/