ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Tata Communications joins Google Cloud to transform Indian firms

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform businesses in the country.

The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO Managed Cloud, expanding their managed Public Cloud services portfolio.

“As organisations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control and security of their data and applications,” said Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

“Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale”, said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

Tata Communications IZO Managed Cloud provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus enabling greater control for the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a recent IDC survey, more than 60 per cent of Indian organisations plan to leverage cloud platforms for digital innovation, as they re-strategise their IT spending plans.

“The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure,” Awasthi said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRemain positive, look for runs: Trott on Eng approach
Next articleAirPods Max raises listening experience to a whole new level
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Moeen Ali pulls out of last two Tests, Bairstow returns to Eng squad

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) All-rounder Moeen Ali has opted out of the remainder of the series and decided to return home. He...
Read more
Technology

Single Covax dose may strenghthen immune system of patients

IANS - 0
Jerusalem, Feb 16 (IANS) People previously infected with the novel coronavirus responded very strongly to one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, regardless of...
Read more
Technology

Vee Technologies creates 'world-class' PPE kits machines

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) The New York-Bengaluru co-headquartered Vee Technologies has become the pioneering company for developing indigenous ‘seam sealing machines for making...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Most Indian firms to turn to AI for decision-making by 2023

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Over 40 per cent of consumer-focused AI systems in finance, healthcare, government and other regulated sectors in India...
Drinks, drugs up premature heart disease in youngsters: Study

Drinks, drugs up premature heart disease in youngsters: Study

Unacademy acquires 'future-of-work' platform TapChief

Nothing opens up for its community to invest

Google rolls out dark mode for two-factor authentication prompt

Twitter alarmed as Australia mulls account takeover warrants

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021