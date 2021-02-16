Tata Communications joins Google Cloud to transform Indian firms

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications on Tuesday announced a partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform businesses in the country.

The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO Managed Cloud, expanding their managed Public Cloud services portfolio.

“As organisations migrate to Google Cloud, they need a partner that will support them across their entire IT ecosystem and deliver a unified cloud management platform that offers greater transparency, control and security of their data and applications,” said Rajesh Awasthi, Global Head of Cloud and Managed Hosting Services at Tata Communications.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

“Through our partnership with Tata Communications, we will be able to provide our customers with a unified, end-to-end experience that will remove the complexity in cloud management and help them transform at speed and scale”, said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances at Google Cloud India.

Tata Communications IZO Managed Cloud provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus enabling greater control for the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity.

According to a recent IDC survey, more than 60 per cent of Indian organisations plan to leverage cloud platforms for digital innovation, as they re-strategise their IT spending plans.

“The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure,” Awasthi said.

–IANS

