Tata Power hit by cyber attack, says critical systems safe

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Tata Power on Friday admitted it has been hit by a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure.

The power company, however, said that all its critical operational systems are functioning normally.

“The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning,” Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

However, as a measure of abundant precaution, “restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points”, it added.

“The company will update on the matter going forward,” Tata Power added.

Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.

Last month, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said India’s power network will soon be more future-ready and insulated from cyber attacks with the provision of routine inspections and timely action under the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Earlier this year, Singh informed that there were cyber attacks on the national power grid.

“These were probing attacks in December, January and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware,” he had said.

–IANS

na/vd

