World Technology

TCL enters into audio accessories segment in India

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) TCL on Monday announced its expansion into the audio category segment with the launch of a range of audio products including wired and wireless earphones and headphones.

The company launched wired in-ear headphones – SOCL100, SOCL200, SOCL300, ACTV100, premium wired over-the-ear Headphones – MTRO200, ELIT400NC and high-energy wireless neckband style in-ear headphones – SOCL200BT, ACTV100BT, ELIT200NC.

According to the company, the entire range of products have a host of features at competitive prices across segments without compromising on their smart capabilities.

“TCL products are known to be versatile when it comes to innovation and design. Keeping in mind the same strategy, we have approached the audio category and announced a range of products in the audio segment to meet the growing needs of the young Indian consumer,” Sunil Verma, Country Manager of India Subcontinent at TCL Mobile said in a statement.

In addition, the company also announced TCL ELIT200NC in-ear headphones and TCL ELIT400NC, MTR200 on-ear earbuds headphones.

The entire range will be available on Flipkart and leading e-commerce platforms along with offline retail stores.

–IANS

wh/rt

