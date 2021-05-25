TCL, Flipkart unveil new range of smart TVs in India

Adv.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Consumer electronics brand TCL on Tuesday unveiled a new range of smart TVs in India in association with e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

With this launch, TCL expands its current partnership with Flipkart which began with the successful launch of its sub-brand iFFALCON three years ago.

“We are elated to associate with Flipkart and look forward to this partnership,” Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said in a statement.

“The launch of our products on India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart marks the expansion of TCL’s e-commerce business and we will be taking forward our relationship in the years to come,” Chen added.

The new smart TVs include P715 4K UHD AI TV, C715 4K QLED TV, C815 4K QLED TV.

The P715 4K UHD AI TV features the latest technologies like micro dimming, dynamic colour enhancement, etc.

It will available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 38,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively.

The C715 4K QLED TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, hands-free voice control and works with voice assistants as well.

The Android TV will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 56,999 and Rs 88,499, respectively.

The C815 4K QLED TV also comes with the same features as C715 mentioned above, including hands-free voice control, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, etc.

The cutting-edge device will be available on Flipkart in 55-inches, 65-inches and 75-inches and will be priced at Rs 78,499, 114,999 and 129,999, respectively.

–IANS

vc/in